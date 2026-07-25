Selena Gomez gets dream birthday surprise from husband Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are proving that the honeymoon phase is alive and thriving–and Italy is their playground.

Fresh off Gomez’s 34th birthday, the newlyweds treated fans to a postcard-worthy glimpse of their European escape, with the singer sharing a carousel of dreamy photos featuring yacht days, Tuscan views and plenty of sweet moments with her husband.

But behind the stunning snapshots was an even sweeter surprise.

“Not only did he spend his days traveling by boat to be with her in England, he also planned a special birthday for her in Tuscany,” a source told People magazine. “He always goes out of his way to make things special for her.”

The birthday celebrations reportedly unfolded at II Borro, the Ferragamo family’s Tuscan estate, where the couple made fresh pasta, enjoyed a romantic dinner and even went horseback riding.

The Instagram post also showed Gomez soaking up the sun aboard a luxury yacht, playing scrabble with Blanco and exploring Florence’s historic streets together.

The romantic getaway follows Blanco’s viral TikTok from the couple’s Italian cooking class, where he proudly sampled Gomez’s homemade eggplant parmesan before declaring, “That’s the best thing I’ve tasted in Italy so far and you made it.”

Meanwhile, Gomez used her birthday to celebrate another milestone, writing, “Little me would never believe I’d get to celebrate my birthday alongside six years of the Rare Impact Fund. My heart is so full today.”

From handmade pasta to sunset yacht rides, Gomez and Blanco's Italian adventure is serving newlywed bliss—and fans can't seem to get enough.