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Kate Garraway, Liam Halligan join close friends for birthday celebration

Kate Garraway is returning to a happier chapter of her life after caring for her late husband, Derek Draper.

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Web Desk
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Published July 25, 2026

In 2024, the veteran presenter, 59, lost her beloved husband, Derek Draper
In 2024, the veteran presenter, 59, lost her beloved husband, Derek Draper

Kate Garraway enjoyed a fun-filled evening as she attended her best friend's husband's birthday celebration. 

What caught fans' attention was the presence of her new boyfriend, Liam Halligan, who joined the group as they celebrated together.

Meanwhile, the Good Morning Britain star, 59, shared a sweet photo on X, beaming with a smile as she posed for a selfie with her friends and the economist journalist, 57.

For the occasion, Kate looked chic in a white plunging blouse paired with a matching blazer, while her new flame looked dapper in a crisp white shirt.

The presenter's friend wrote: 'Happy birthday to my darling husband. We are celebrating on your birthday eve with our best friends . Love you.'

Kate re-shared the snap adding: 'We love you James!' 

It appears that Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway is returning to a happier chapter of her life after caring for her late husband, Derek Draper.

In 2024, the veteran presenter, 59, lost her beloved husband, Derek Draper, following complications related to Covid-19.

She later formed a close bond with her broadcaster friend Liam Halligan, whom she has known for two decades. He was also a friend of Kate's late spouse.

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