Robert Irvine takes direct jab at Food Network

Robert Irvine has hit out at Food Network over its decision to reboot Restaurant Impossible without him, accusing the network of sacrificing the show's legacy for the sake of tax credits.

Irvine, who hosted the original series for 15 years, revealed on social media that producers had approached him about returning for the new version, titled Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, but that he turned the offer down because it would have meant working with an entirely new crew, builder and designer based in Canada.

"I'm loyal and said no, so they go to ruin a iconic show," Irvine wrote. "Shame on them for tax credits."

When a fan questioned whether the show should even carry the Restaurant Impossible name without him involved, Irvine agreed, writing that he had "made that show with the help of a great team for 15 yrs and now Food Network is ruining the legacy and making a mockery of the talent."

He went further in a follow-up post, describing the reboot as a "sh*t attempt to cheapen and revive what was a popular show across the world," while making clear his frustration was directed at network executives rather than the new cast.

"I don't blame the people, I blame the shameless network trying to take something so successful and setting them up for failure," he wrote, adding: "You made a bad decision!!!!! Sorry."

The new series, hosted by chef Aarón Sánchez and Canadian restaurateur Jen Agg, premiered on 23 July, three years after the original Restaurant Impossible ended its run in 2023 following 22 seasons.

Irvine's comments mark a notable shift in tone from earlier in the summer, when he told fans ahead of the reboot's debut that he held no ill will toward the network, writing at the time that "there is no anger seriously" and wishing the new production "luck."