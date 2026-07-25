Adam Peaty enjoys winning return with pregnant wife Holly Ramsay by his side

Despite being pregnant, Holly Ramsay came to support her husband, Adam Peaty, as he competed in the men's 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday.

The three-time Olympic swimming champion, who used his full name, Adam Ramsay-Peaty, for the first time at a major championship won his heat despite a 10-minute delay caused by a detached lane rope.

Standing by her athlete husband, 31, Holly, 26, watched from the crowd, proudly showing off her baby bump after announcing that they are expecting their first child.

Holly Ramsay's official Instagram account

Ahead of the race, the influencer shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of Adam wearing his new 'Ramsay-Peaty' swimming cap and wrote: 'So Special.'

The Olympic champion is taking part in his fourth Commonwealth Games having clinched his first medals as a 19-year-old in Glasgow in 2014.

Ramsay-Peaty has described these Games as a 'full circle moment' as he looks to reignite his career.

For the unversed, Holly Ramsay is the daughter of celebrity Gordon Ramsay