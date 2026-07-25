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'The Princess Diaries' is no longer PG show after Katie Price's bold scenes

The former model Katie and singer Peter released a joint statement in February confirming that their feud us over

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Web Desk
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Published July 25, 2026

Princess, 19 and Junior, 21, opened up about the current status of their mother, Katie Price and father, Peter Andre
Princess, 19 and Junior, 21, opened up about the current status of their mother, Katie Price and father, Peter Andre

Princess Andre and Junior Andre are relieved to see their famous parents out their long-standing feud. behind them.

Princess, 19 and Junior, 21, opened up about the current status of their mother, Katie Price and father, Peter Andre, saying their relationship 'has been solidified.'

They also revealed that The Princess Diaries is 'no longer a PG show,' referring to their mum's bold scenes in the first episode.

‘I feel like having family in a reality show just makes sense. It's always good to bounce off people that you just have natural connections with,’ Princess said.

Junior added: ‘It solidifies their truce because obviously they came out with public statements that they've made a truce and it just solidifies it because they've been shown together.‘

The statement, I think it was a long time coming. It's been a thing that's just been happening for ages. I think everyone has got over certain things, and just to make everyone's life easier, make a truce so that no one can say anything bad.

‘It's all good and at the end of the day our parents want the best for us, and I think it shows now they have put it into action by creating a truce.’

For the unversed, former model Katie,48, and singer Peter, 53, released a joint statement in February confirming that their feud us over.

The former couple married in 2005 and share two children, Junior, now 21, and Princess, 19.

They announced their separation before finalising their divorce in 2009. 

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