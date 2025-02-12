Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry shares painful truths about his addiction

Maya Henry shares painful truths about his addiction

Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry has made shocking claims about his struggles with drugs and identity issues.

The 23-year-old Texan model admitted that she loved Payne "very much," but he used to become "unrecognisable" while using drugs.

She shared that she put herself in "unsafe and harmful situations" as the former One Direction member struggled with addiction.

Henry, who dated Payne for three years before ending their engagement in 2022, shared with Rolling Stone, saying, “Initially, it was the drug use and addictions that tore us apart. Anyone who has been with an addict understands how difficult that is.”

She added, “While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I'll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up.”

“I knew there were parts of himself he was struggling with — parts of his identity he wasn't ready to fully face, even within our relationship,” Henry mentioned.

In the same article, a source revealed that the Perfect singer's fiancée did not know the full extent of his drug use until their relationship was almost over.

"It was normal for Liam to do cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, and pharmaceutical pills (Xanax and pain pills). Then he got into smoking heroin,” the source stated.

The insider went on to claim that Payne’s behaviour was "volatile," due to "seeking out drugs, s***** fans, and hiring s**** workers."

For the unversed, Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, at 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Following his death, an autopsy was conducted, which confirmed that he had cocaine, alcohol, and a prescription antidepressant in his body when he died.

It is pertinent to mention that the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement that his death was not a suicide because he "fell in a state of unconsciousness."