Meghan Markle unveils major change that's changing her relationship with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s bid to prove just how good her marriage is, has led some to reveal hidden truths and body language cues to decipher what’s really going on behind the scenes.

All of this insight has been shared by Judi James, and she branded the Duchess’ recent efforts at Invictus, similar to a “limp cling.”

Because “Meghan’s body language at the Canadian Invictus doesn’t just look like a natural expression of love,” at all.

Infact “Her ‘limpet clinging’, latching trait in particular appears to be a projection signal,” the body language expert noted.

It’s almost “as though she’s trying to get an important message across to the world via some exaggerated body language displays,” Ms James even noted.

Reportedly it’s a “date night pose” which is being shown off to prove to the world, it seems, that their “love is real” and that they are “still hot for each other.”

However, the subtle cues didn’t end there either, according to Ms James. Because in other moments she also showed signs that portrayed him as an “actual hero” to many, despite his own “suitably modest” expressions at the time.

While noting this shift, she also turned to instances of the past where Meghan was often branded the ‘dominating’ partner who “will often be seen steering Harry around or even accused of pushing him out of the way at times.”

“Emphatic clinging displays though would tend to look like a desire to pander to the critics and set the power balance straight,” the expert also noted before adding that the shift that’s now happened thus “make her look submissive and besotted and him look strong. In many of their ‘cling’ poses Harry is not reciprocating, sitting upright or even leaning away from his wife.”

“So it’s Meghan’s choice of performed signal, while he can just soak up the moment of power,” she noted before signing off too.

For those unversed with the reasons, it’s come following divorce rumors that erupted because a Vanity Fair piece revealed Meghan once ‘shopped around’ to see if there would be any interest in a post-divorce book showcasing her life without Prince Harry.