Sabrina Carpenter reflects on her early music journey

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about her early days in music and how she developed a love for performing at a young age.

In an interview for Vogue's latest cover story, the Espresso singer shared her memories of Pennsylvania, where she first refined her skills as a performer.

Sabrina describes herself as a "sarcastic, snarky kid" and discovered her passion for singing at an early age.

The star detailed her family often visited the Limeport Inn, where a waitress named Patty encouraged Sabrina to sing Happy Birthday to customers.

"That was my first real audience," said the singer, reflecting on those early performances as what marked the beginning of her journey in music.

At age 9, she competed in a singing contest hosted by Miley Cyrus, eventually making it to the top three.

Despite not winning, Sabrina admitted the experience was a pivotal moment in her career, saying, "I just loved it so much."

Sabrina is now a two-time Grammy winner, with awards for Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet at the 2025 Grammy Awards.