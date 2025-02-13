Meghan Markle makes major move to show she prioritizes family over public events

Meghan Markle left Prince Harry alone in Canada to be with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a move she made to showcase how much she prioritizes her family, claimed expert.

The Duchess of Sussex had joined the Duke for the first four days of the Invictus Games where her affectionate public displays sparked criticism.

According to royal expert Hugo Vickers, Meghan’s departure allows Harry to focus on the Games' participants, rather than the “Meghan Markle Show.”

While some are speculating that Meghan accompanied Harry just to put divorce rumours to rest, others believe she simply prioritized reuniting with their children.

He told The Sun, "I think probably the main reason that she went back was to be with the children, because they obviously take that very seriously, and she had been away for four or five day.

"Secondly, I think it's very important that Prince Harry should be concentrating on the participants of the Invictus games and supporting them,” he continued.

"It's a much better look for the Games to have him there on his own, rather than it being a Meghan Markle Show, which it has been to some extent at the beginning.

"So I think that's really what it's about."