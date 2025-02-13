Amazon greenlights 'Rings of Power' for season 3

Expectedly, Amazon Prime Video has renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for season 3.



As mentioned, the renewal comes with no surprise, given the last season ended on a cliffhanger.

Although the premiere date is under wraps, THR reported that pre-production on season three has kicked off.

Details related to the creative side will see several known faces returning for season three.

Charlotte Brändström will be back as executive producer, and Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz will return as the filmmakers.

The streamer put in a spectacular amount of resources in the fantasy series as Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, gushed, "'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled that a third season is underway."

"The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what's to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth," he concluded.