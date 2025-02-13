 
HBO boss teases 'House of the Dragon' season three

HBO's head of content reflects on the upcoming battle scene in 'House of the Dragon' season three

February 13, 2025

HBO boss teases 'House of the Dragon' season three

House of the Dragon season two was a slow burn as a major fight is teased at the end.

In this line, HBO's Head of Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said at the season three premiere of The White Lotus in an interview with Deadline, "I'm really excited. I think you're going to be in for a great surprise on how we start the [season] with an exciting battle."

Expanding on the upcoming battle scene, she said, "You know what, it was worth the wait. I was just on set and saw all the elements and what was behind it. I'm so glad we waited because it's going to be better than ever, and I don't think we had the time at that point to do what it is that we've achieved now this season."

"It's just so massive, we needed the time to build it," the top executive continued.

"One of the lead producers on it [Kevin de la Noy] worked on Titanic, so all that he brought in terms of acumen of what happened on the Titanic and how that entire experience is built, he brings that expertise to it," she concluded.

