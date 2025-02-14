Meghan Markle's decision for leaving Prince Harry assessed by expert

Meghan Markle is told she is right for leaving Prince Harry in Canada amid Invictus Games.



The Duchess of Sussex, who in reality flew back for her kids, has appreciated for letting Harry take the credit for his efforts with the games.

Royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "I think probably the main reason that she (Meghan) went back was to be with the children, because they obviously take that very seriously, and she had been away for four or five days.

"Secondly, I think it's very important that Prince Harry should be concentrating on the participants of the Invictus games and supporting them.

"It's a much better look for the Games to have him there on his own, rather than it being a Meghan Markle Show, which it has been to some extent at the beginning,” he noted.