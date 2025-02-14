Meghan Markle issued a strong worded warning about her dreams

Meghan Markle has just found herself being warned about the implications of letting Netflix down with her cooking show.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard made these pointers while talking about Netflix’s new collaboration with the Duchess.

She got candid over everything in her interview with Fox News Digital and began by noting what fans can expect from Meghan’s lifestyle series in Netflix House.

According to a source, fans can expect to see things like jam, olive oil and honey from American Riviera Orchard at this location being promoted as “a year-round home for fans to live the stories they love.”

It also promises fans an enjoyable “rotating immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise, food, drinks and much more.”

In Ms Chard’s eyes, “Meghan's success is dependent upon the success of her new lifestyle show.”

But “I am dubious whether there will be a global appeal…” the broadcaster noted before adding that still, “the worst that can happen is the lifestyle show and product sales are not a success.”

So overall, “Netflix has control to move on from Meghan. In true entrepreneurial spirit, Meghan will just start again.”

This collaboration hasn’t come as a surprise to others either because people like royal expert Ian Pelham Turner feel “America Riviera Orchard products are the latest means for Netflix to support Meghan Duchess of Sussex to attain further stability in America,” and “it signals that the giant platform will support her unconditionally.”