 
Geo News

Real reason Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber broke up

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s made their relationship official in 2022

By
Web Desk
|

February 14, 2025

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s made their relationship official in 2022
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s made their relationship official in 2022

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s romance was hit by his popularity and hard partying lifestyle, per a source.

“There was nothing normal about Austin and Kaia’s relationship because of the trajectory he’s on and the insane amount of attention he attracts wherever he goes,” the source, who has known Austin for years, told Life & Style.

“Even though Kaia is from a famous family, she can blend in and be anonymous when she wants to, but that’s been impossible for Austin since he made Elvis three years ago,” the insider said of the couple who made their relationship official in 2022.

“Yes, he loves a good time and can drink anybody he knows under the table, but It was also a culture clash – Austin comes from a different world than Kaia and everybody could see that,” they added.

The mole also claimed that Kaia and the Elvis star had a “big culture difference between how they were brought up.”

“Austin is a good guy, but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship,” the mole added. 

Kanye West, Bianca Censori deny divorce 'rumors'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori deny divorce 'rumors'
Meghan Markle is now America's soccer ball: ‘Kicked around at all'
Meghan Markle is now America's soccer ball: ‘Kicked around at all'
Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton go full 'Thelma & Louise' in new music video
Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton go full 'Thelma & Louise' in new music video
Robert Irwin shares his raw take on mental health struggles
Robert Irwin shares his raw take on mental health struggles
Prince William and Kate take a break from being 'professional and formal'
Prince William and Kate take a break from being 'professional and formal'
Tilda Swinton talks acting break and attending Berlinale amid boycott calls
Tilda Swinton talks acting break and attending Berlinale amid boycott calls
Karen Spencer makes major decision after split from Princess Diana's brother
Karen Spencer makes major decision after split from Princess Diana's brother
Meghan Markle issued a strong worded warning about her dreams
Meghan Markle issued a strong worded warning about her dreams