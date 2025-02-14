Real reason Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber broke up

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s made their relationship official in 2022

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s romance was hit by his popularity and hard partying lifestyle, per a source.

“There was nothing normal about Austin and Kaia’s relationship because of the trajectory he’s on and the insane amount of attention he attracts wherever he goes,” the source, who has known Austin for years, told Life & Style.

“Even though Kaia is from a famous family, she can blend in and be anonymous when she wants to, but that’s been impossible for Austin since he made Elvis three years ago,” the insider said of the couple who made their relationship official in 2022.

“Yes, he loves a good time and can drink anybody he knows under the table, but It was also a culture clash – Austin comes from a different world than Kaia and everybody could see that,” they added.

The mole also claimed that Kaia and the Elvis star had a “big culture difference between how they were brought up.”

“Austin is a good guy, but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship,” the mole added.