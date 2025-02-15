 
Meghan Markle's harsh words about 'eager' Kate Middleton revealed

The Duchess of Sussex felt she was looked down on by royal staffers, claims insider

February 15, 2025

Meghan Markle's harsh words about 'eager' Kate Middleton revealed

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship has been the center of attention following shocking claims in a new book.

Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants by royal author Tom Quinn revealed the Duchess of Sussex's true feelings about the Princess of Wales.

While Kate smoothly adapted to royal traditions, Meghan struggled with feeling looked down by royal staff. The book suggests that Meghan thought Kate was "too much of a goody-two-shoes."

"All the royal staff I spoke to agreed that Meghan must have felt she was slightly looked down on by the courtiers," Tom shares in his book, as quoted by Mirror.

He added, "Some people can cope with this — Kate Middleton is perhaps the supreme example — but others try to fight back, which is what Meghan clearly did. ‘You’ve got to hand it to her,’ a former member of her staff said. ‘She really is a fighter.’"

Tom went on to add that a former employee revealed that Kate "doesn’t jump in straight away and try to change everything to suit her way of thinking. She bides her time and is very intelligent and intuitive about other people, what they do and how they behave."

It is worth mentioning that this isn't the first time reports of tension between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have surfaced. Prince Harry also detailed the disagreement between both in his 2023 memoir Spare.

