Prince Harry talks about 'healing' amid rift with royal family

Prince Harry has opened up about ‘healing’ with a shared understanding of the resilience amid his ongoing rift with royal family.

The duke, on day 7 of the Invictus Games 2025, began a special visit to the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, where he engaged with the local community. His first stop was the daycare, where he spent time with the next generation of young ones, sharing in their laughter and smiles.

The visit underscored the significance of nurturing youth and investing in the future of Indigenous communities.

Archie and Lilibet doting father then met with the Tsleil-Waututh youth ambassadors—young advocates dedicated to preserving their culture and heritage.

“Healing was a central theme throughout the visit, with a shared understanding of the resilience required to overcome adversity and the vital role of community support in that journey,” Prince Harry said in a statement released on his and Meghan’s website.

Prince Harry also spoke about the commonalities between the First Nations and Invictus communities, stressing the need for recovery through connection, empathy, and mutual support.

“As the day drew to a close, it became clear that both the Tsleil-Waututh Nation and the Invictus Games share a common thread: the power of community for healing,” the statement further reads.

Prince Harry’s statement about ‘healing’ comes amid ongoing rift with the royal family.