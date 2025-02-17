Ryan Reynolds makes quirky statement on battle with Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds joked about the It Ends with Us lawsuit involving his wife Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni during the SNL 50 special.

Attending the milestone event in New York City on February 16, 2025, Reynolds and Lively joined a star-studded audience as former SNL cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the opening hour, taking questions from celebrities in attendance.

When Reynolds stood up to participate, Fey, 54, casually asked, “How’s it going?”

The Deadpool star played along, pretending to be on edge before replying, “Great, why? What have you heard?”

Lively, seated beside him, reacted with a visibly shocked expression before breaking into a smile as Reynolds continued with his question.

The joke appeared to reference It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and Sloane's PR firm Vision PR, Inc. on claims of civil extortion, defamation, and more.

Baldoni, 41, also sued The New York Times for $250 million over a December article claiming he and his team conducted a smear campaign against Lively.