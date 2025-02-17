 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look

Kylie Jenner attended the 2025 BAFTA Awards alongside Timothee Chalamet

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Kylie Jenner attended the 2025 BAFTA Awards alongside Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner attended the 2025 BAFTA Awards alongside Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner turned heads at the 2025 BAFTA Awards alongside her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

Following the prestigious event, The Kardashian-Jenner star shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her stunning outfit.

For those unaware, Kylie attended the event alongside Timothee, who was nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown.

Although the Dune actor didn’t win the award, the couple, who reportedly started dating in 2023, seemingly had a good time together.

Kylie donned a vintage, backless John Galliano gown from 1995. The outfit featured a plunging neckline, sequins, and a mermaid-style skirt. The beauty mogul accessorized the gown with silver strappy heels, silver earrings, and rings.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie posted a series of bts moments, flaunting her stunning look.

Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look
Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look

In the caption, Kylie wrote, "1 of 1. John Galliano 1995."

Kylie's stunning look received approval from mom, Kris Jenner and sister Khloe, who dropped heart emojis in the comments, praising her beauty.

At the ceremony, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet were seen holding hands, and enjoying their time together. 

Prince Harry's nonexistent presence in Prince William now tugging at heartstrings
Prince Harry's nonexistent presence in Prince William now tugging at heartstrings
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' used 'SNL' appearance as PR move?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' used 'SNL' appearance as PR move?
Prince Louis, Charlotte and George draw portraits to support Kate Middleton's cause
Prince Louis, Charlotte and George draw portraits to support Kate Middleton's cause
Mauricio Umansky shares unexpected news after terrifying incident
Mauricio Umansky shares unexpected news after terrifying incident
Chris Rock gives Kim Kardashian a major stamp of approval video
Chris Rock gives Kim Kardashian a major stamp of approval
Ryan Reynolds makes quirky statement on battle with Justin Baldoni video
Ryan Reynolds makes quirky statement on battle with Justin Baldoni
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana face on-stage mishap at 2025 BAFTAs video
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana face on-stage mishap at 2025 BAFTAs
Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film
Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film