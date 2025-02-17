Kylie Jenner attended the 2025 BAFTA Awards alongside Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner turned heads at the 2025 BAFTA Awards alongside her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

Following the prestigious event, The Kardashian-Jenner star shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her stunning outfit.

For those unaware, Kylie attended the event alongside Timothee, who was nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown.

Although the Dune actor didn’t win the award, the couple, who reportedly started dating in 2023, seemingly had a good time together.

Kylie donned a vintage, backless John Galliano gown from 1995. The outfit featured a plunging neckline, sequins, and a mermaid-style skirt. The beauty mogul accessorized the gown with silver strappy heels, silver earrings, and rings.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie posted a series of bts moments, flaunting her stunning look.

Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look

In the caption, Kylie wrote, "1 of 1. John Galliano 1995."

Kylie's stunning look received approval from mom, Kris Jenner and sister Khloe, who dropped heart emojis in the comments, praising her beauty.

At the ceremony, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet were seen holding hands, and enjoying their time together.