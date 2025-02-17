The cast of 'Frozen' reunites at the Nederlander Theatre

Kristen Bell and Josh Gad recently reunited with their Frozen co-star Idina Menzel at New York City’s Nederlander Theatre, where Menzel is starring in a new Broadway musical.

Bell, the voice of Ana, and Gad, the voice of Olaf, supported Idina Menzel, who plays Elsa, as she started her new Broadway production at the Nederlander Theatre.

As per PEOPLE magazine, "Idina was so happy to see them, and they were praising her on how much they enjoyed her performance. You could see they really love each other."

Although the cast members met on different days, they are set to reunite for the upcoming third and fourth installments of the Frozen franchise.

The animated musical fantasy film began in 2013 with the original film, followed by its second chapter in 2019.

While plot details remain undisclosed, the third installment is scheduled for release on November 24, 2027.

Gad has hinted at exciting developments for future films, stating in an interview on The View in November 2023 that what’s to come is "pretty mind-blowing."