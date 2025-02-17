Prince George 'reveals' who calls the shots in Prince William's house

The portraits drawn by Kate Middleton and her children to highlight the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood have sparked some funny reactions.

The sketch drawn by Prince George of his mother has received praise from a large number of people who called him a talented artist.

George, who is second-in-line to the British throne, drew his mother sitting with her legs crossed and her hands resting gently on her lap.

To some people the future King not only drew how her mother sits , but also seemed to drop a hint who calls the shots in the royal household as Princess Catherin looks like a boss in the portrait of his first son, who in the words of Denzel Washington is a mother's last true love.

Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Hollywood star had famously said, “A mother is a son's first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother's last true love”.