 
Geo News

Dax Shepard reveals how he developed comedic talent

Dax Shepard’s comedic talent was born out of necessity

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Dax Shepard’s comedic talent was born out of necessity
Dax Shepard’s comedic talent was born out of necessity 

Dax Shepard’s comedic talent has its root in domestic chaos.

Shepard opened up about being raised by “a lot of stepdads” and how he attempted to prevent fights with his humor.

During his appearance on Finding Your Roots, Shepard said: "There was some chaos in the house, I had a lot of stepdads.”

The actor, whose parents got divorced when he was 3, shared that his "role was attempting, at least, to regulate the energy in the room."

"So if I could say something pretty funny before things boiled over, that — I know that I've been doing that for a long time," he explained.

When host Henry Louis Gates Jr. asked if he tried to be the “peacemaker,” the actor explained that the humor helped him too.

"And [I was trying to] ultimately give me a gift so that all hell didn't break loose," he stated.

However his childhood was spent, the Hit and Run star shares a good bond with his mom and siblings, which was evident from his recent Instagram post with them.

Sharing a photo with them, he wrote: "Most INCREDIBLE two days with 'The Original Four' (mom, sister, brother) in San Fransisco.”

Dax Shepard added: "It’s rare that my personal and professional lives can hit such peaks on the same day. I am not blind to the gift of having all four of us healthy enough to tackle a city in the manner we did. And I will continue to cherish every single moment I get to spend with a man who has saved tens of millions of children around the world. WHAT A GIFT!!!!!! (heart emojis)."

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar, Drake beef
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar, Drake beef
Kate Middleton starts using authority granted by King Charles
Kate Middleton starts using authority granted by King Charles
Queen Rania shares emotional BTS meeting with Princess Iman's baby video
Queen Rania shares emotional BTS meeting with Princess Iman's baby
Molly-Mae Hague wows at 2025 BAFTA amid rekindling romance with Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague wows at 2025 BAFTA amid rekindling romance with Tommy Fury
Kate Winslet 'shocked' over A list actress' apparent swipe at her
Kate Winslet 'shocked' over A list actress' apparent swipe at her
Kate Middleton, children's portraits elicit reaction from historical institution
Kate Middleton, children's portraits elicit reaction from historical institution
Prince William finally decides Prince Harry's fate after ‘half-baked olive branches'
Prince William finally decides Prince Harry's fate after ‘half-baked olive branches'
'Gilmore Girls' star reveals shift in fan response to Lindsay, Dean's characters
'Gilmore Girls' star reveals shift in fan response to Lindsay, Dean's characters