Dax Shepard reveals how he developed comedic talent

Dax Shepard’s comedic talent was born out of necessity

Dax Shepard’s comedic talent has its root in domestic chaos.

Shepard opened up about being raised by “a lot of stepdads” and how he attempted to prevent fights with his humor.

During his appearance on Finding Your Roots, Shepard said: "There was some chaos in the house, I had a lot of stepdads.”

The actor, whose parents got divorced when he was 3, shared that his "role was attempting, at least, to regulate the energy in the room."

"So if I could say something pretty funny before things boiled over, that — I know that I've been doing that for a long time," he explained.

When host Henry Louis Gates Jr. asked if he tried to be the “peacemaker,” the actor explained that the humor helped him too.

"And [I was trying to] ultimately give me a gift so that all hell didn't break loose," he stated.

However his childhood was spent, the Hit and Run star shares a good bond with his mom and siblings, which was evident from his recent Instagram post with them.

Sharing a photo with them, he wrote: "Most INCREDIBLE two days with 'The Original Four' (mom, sister, brother) in San Fransisco.”

Dax Shepard added: "It’s rare that my personal and professional lives can hit such peaks on the same day. I am not blind to the gift of having all four of us healthy enough to tackle a city in the manner we did. And I will continue to cherish every single moment I get to spend with a man who has saved tens of millions of children around the world. WHAT A GIFT!!!!!! (heart emojis)."