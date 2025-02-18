Craig Conover reveals qualities of his ideal partner after Paige DeSorbo split

Craig Conover listed down the qualities he is looking for in his future partner.

The 36-year-old reality star attended a Galentine's Day event held at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on February 14 and shared that he wanted someone in his life to "travel" and have "kids" with.

“I just want someone to share life with. It was really awesome dating such a career-driven person — and I love that and I respected my ex so much for that," he said of his ex-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

The Southern Charm star went on to say, "But no, I think to travel with someone…will be so fun. And so I don't really know. I think I'm just gonna find the life that I enjoy living, and then hopefully someone walks into that. And I don't think you can plan it. That's the scary part. I don't think you can plan it. I think you just gotta live.”

While sharing his outlook he noted that he doesn't want to “scare” potential partners away by demanding kids too early. However, he doesn’t “want to date someone for a long time If they don't want the same things, and if they do want kids, that's great, but I'd love to travel the world with them for a little bit, and once we do all of the adventures ourselves, bring kids into that later on.”

“So I'm okay having kids later in life now,” he further noted. “I think I have a lot of steps before that to figure out.”