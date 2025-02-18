Jay-Z, Beyonce receive death threats over false allegations

Jay-Z, Beyonce receive horrible death threats over false allegations

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, has opened up about death threats that he and his wife, Beyoncé, received after he was accused of s******* assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Previously, the Empire State Of Mind singer and Sean Diddy Combs had been charged by Jane Doe for r****** her at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards after party.

Last week, the rapper was free from all charges as the victim voluntarily dismissed the case.

Following this, Jay-Z reportedly countersued the victim's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and civil extortion.

"People have said 'I can't wait until you join (Combs) in prison. Then later in hell,” he wrote in his declaration to court, as per Daily Mail.

"Other comments have accused me of being a 'satanist', a 'trafficker', a 'terrorist', and a 'monster', called me the N-word and threatened violence against me and my wife, including to 'kill' or 'execute' us."

Referring to his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, released the movie, Mufasa: The Lion King’s promotion, and continued that the case "put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press."

"I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin," the 55-year-old singer concluded.