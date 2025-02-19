Will Smith’s makes haunting revelation about his final call with Biggie and Prince

Will Smith just shared an uncanny occurrence he had with Biggie and Prince hours before their death.

While speaking on the Broken Record Podcast with Justin Richmond on February 18, 2025, the actor said that he met Christopher George Latore Wallace, better known as the Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls, and Biggie, hours before he was murdered in 1997.

"I don't even want to say this out loud cause it's like a terrible jinx," Smith said, "I met Biggie four hours before he got killed.”

Talking about Prince Rogers Nelson, famously known as Prince, he added, “I talked to Prince eight hours before he died."

The actors had discussed a business venture between them and Jay-Z to start an "entertainment company". "We talked that night, and in the morning, he was gone," Smith recalled.

For those unversed, Notorious B.I.G. was murdered at age 24 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March 1997.

While Prince died in April 2016 when he was found unresponsive in an elevator. The 57-year-old star’s cause of death was listed as “fentanyl overdose”.