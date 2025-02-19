 
Prince Harry sends clear message to King Charles with big step for Archie?

Prince Harry is reportedly 'determined' to keep coldness of father King Charles away from his family

February 19, 2025

Prince Harry has apparently sent a clear message to his father King Charles with his major decision about son Prince Archie.

According to a report by Radar Online, the duke’s major step for Archie shows ‘He Is Determined to Keep Coldness of Father King Charles Away From His Family.'

The report says it is no secret Prince Harry has been open about his childhood and clear about not wanting to repeat so-called "mistakes" his father King Charles made raising him and his elder brother Prince William.

The insider told the outlet, "His bond with Archie is incredible, and for all the criticism he gets, Harry's always been a devoted dad.

"Archie's a miniature of his dad and loves nothing more than going on a 'father-son' adventure, whether it be surfing, biking, or just larking about in the pool."

The royal source also disclosed that this year, Princess Diana’s younger son wants to take Archie go-kart racing and even off-roading in the desert.

"It's often adrenaline-pumping, boys fun, but his confidence to step out on his own comes from Archie."

