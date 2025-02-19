Halle Berry dishes on powerful impact of 'manifestations' in her lovelife

Halle Berry has opened up about how her love life changes after manifestation.

While chatting with TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the Catwoman actress also candidly talked about her past three divorces.

When she was asked about how she met her beau, Van Hunt, she responded by saying, "I manifested him.”

Referring to her three divorces, Berry said, "Having gone through three divorces, I finally knew what wasn't working.”

For those unversed, the Hollywood actress was previously married to David Justice, from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét, from 2001 to 2005, and Olivier Martinez, from 2013 to 2016.

“And I realized I was always saying to the universe what I didn't want — what I didn't want," she told the hosts. "So guess what I did? I manifested what I didn't want.”

“So, I really had to change my thinking, and instead of thinking of what I didn't want, I had to get intentional with what I did want.”

"What was my perfect partner? What would he be like, feel like? What walk of life would he have come from? Who would he be? How would he treat me? Berry added.

Before concluding, the 58-year-old actress shared, “I got very granular with it, and then he showed up. It was the perfect match for me."

It is pertinent to mention that the lovebirds, Berry and Hunt, have been dating for nearly five years.