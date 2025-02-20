Meghan Markle lands in trouble over sudden chaotic approach to branding

Meghan Markle receives criticism over her sudden and chaotic approach as she rebrands American Riviera Orchard to As Ever ahead of its launch.

The rebrand comes just months after the original announcement with the Duchess of Sussex revealing it would coincide with her upcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, royal expert Hugo Vickers noted how Meghan and Prince Harry have repeatedly rebranded themselves since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Calling the move highly commercial and seemingly rushed, the expert said the duo rebranded themselves so to always stay in news.

He told The Sun, “I think there's a lot of sort of jumping in and then rethinking. It's always this sort of rebranding of themselves, and reinventing themselves so that they're always in view of the public…”

“It does all seem a little bit…how do you put it? Incredibly commercial. It's obviously aimed at marketing. But from what I read, all this has happened quite suddenly,” he added.

“There's lots of applications being put in and things being registered, and so forth. I think it's all a little bit sort of done on the hoof, to be honest.”