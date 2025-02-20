Meghan Markle’s motive behind Prince Harry’s ‘placement’ in new video revealed

 
February 20, 2025

Prince Harry makes a brief cameo in his wife Meghan Markle’s latest rebranding video, likely filmed in the Sussexes’ Montecito garden.

It features a playful moment where the Duke of Sussex tells Meghan, “It’s recording,” before she laughs in the beginning of the video.

Speaking with The Sun, Royal expert Hugo Vickers pointed out that Harry’s appearance in the video suggests he is still a big part of Meghan’s public image.

He said that while Meghan was known before their marriage, it was Harry who made her truly famous.

“I was going to say ‘product placing’, but ‘Meghan placing’, I mean, we watch her because she's married to Prince Harry,” Vickers said.

He added, “That's the reason we watch her, and really the only reason, to be quite honest. I rather wonder what will happen if ever the day comes when she doesn't need him.

“But that's all in the future,” he continued. “I've said this a million times, but that is why we watch them - because he is Prince Harry…he's put her on the map.

“She was quite well known before she got involved with him. But she's extremely well known as a result of having married Prince Harry. That's what it's all about.”

