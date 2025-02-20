Meghan Markle accused of ‘exploiting’ Royal connection amid ‘As Ever’ rebrand

Meghan Markle has been accused of “exploiting” link to Royal family as she rebrands her American Riviera Orchard to "As Ever."

After she dropped the new in a video posted to Instagram, a photo of the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Lilibet graced the official website's homepage of “As Ever.”

However, a royal commentator has suggested that including the image of little Royal feels like a commercial move since Lilibet and her brother, Prince Archie, hold royal titles.

Speaking with The Sun, Royal author Hugo Vickers claimed that the Sussexes are strategically using their kids’ title to make sales.

“I'm personally rather against people using their children for advertising purposes, especially when their children are officially members of the Royal Family,” he said.

Vickers added, “They've been given princely titles. So, once again it's exploiting the royal side, and also…we don't often see the children. In fact, do we ever see them full on?

“We see the back of the head, occasionally, or we see a hand, or we see something. It's all rather tantalising.

“It's been like that right since the start. So I suppose that when they do appear it's like gosh, there they are, they exist.”