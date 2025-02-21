Kim Kardashian addresses her reunion with Kanye West and how it feels

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were united to show support to their oldest daughter, North.

In a recently released episode of The Kardashians, she candidly talked about co-parenting with West.

At the Hollywood Bowl, the former couple appeared backstage as their daughter was getting ready for her performance on The Lion King special.

The owner of SKIMS admitted that she was near to having a ‘heart attack’ with nervousness before North began to sing, I Just Can't Wait to Be King.

While on stage, “He's like, ‘Can we change the graphics to The Lion King?'" she discussed about West’ concern for his daughter's performance.

Agreeing with her ex, "Of course, of course. And I just look at them and I'm like, 'It will be a better production [if you take his notes].”

"Kanye and I want the best for the kids, and so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes."

Before concluding, the 44-year-old Kardashian said, "It's such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all."

For those unversed, the ex-couple were married from May 24, 2014 to March 2, 2022 and share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Palm.