King Charles and Prince William will rue their mistakes

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton chose not to share birthday tributes to Prince Andrew who turned 65 on Wednesday.

While King Charles and Prince William's treatment of Prince Andrew could be somewhat justified by their supporters for the younger brother of the monarch has created enough controversies to embarrass the royal family, their failure to mend relations with Harry and Meghan is set to create troubles for the institution itself.

Prince Harry has openly criticized the royal family for the way he and his wife were treated after their marriage and holds some members of the Firm responsible for his decision to move to the US with his family.

The Duke of Sussex publicly accused the royal family of leaking information about him and his wife to the media. On one occasion he said his father and brother made absolutely no effort for reconciliation.

While Andrew has avoided from reacting to the snubs he has been receiving from his elder brother and nephew William since his controversial BBC interview about Jeffery Epstein, his daughters has did little to hide their disapproval of the treatment being meted out to their father.

Prince Eugenie, 12th in line to the British throne, was the first royal who visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California after their Oprah Winfrey interview, defying the king and Prince of Wales.

Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, see in Meghan and Harry natural allies against King Charles and Prince William.

The women apparently think that their father was unfairly treated by the royal family and some of its members might have used their influence in the media to vilify him like they allegedly used their connections against Harry.

At one point, Harry revealed that Queen Camilla provided information about him and Meghan to the media in her efforts to stop journalists from portraying her as a villain.

Beatrice and Eugenie's could argue that their father made confessions about his past because he repented his deeds but the royal family, which should have supported him in those difficult times. turned against him and deprived him of royal privileges.





With Prince William at loggerheads with his younger brother and uncle Andrew and after losing monarchy's strong supporters like Eugenie and Beatrice in the process , he would have few people to lean on when he becomes the king after Charles III.