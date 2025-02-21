Kanye West sparks controversy with racial remarks: Report

Kanye West has once again ignited controversy with a series of racially charged posts on X (formerly Twitter), following reports that his remarks have caused serious family tensions for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

West also referenced a swastika-emblazoned shirt he was previously selling online, vowing to wear it during a performance at next year’s Super Bowl.

The statement came after Shopify took down his online store for violating its policies on hate speech.

According to Daily Mail, sources close to Kardashian revealed that tensions have escalated within her family, particularly with Scott Disick, who has expressed outrage over her silence on West’s antisemitic rhetoric.

Moreover, Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, was reportedly “infuriated” by Kim’s lack of public condemnation, given his Jewish heritage.

Additionally, West’s recent posts touched on issues of race, wealth, and power dynamics in the Black community, drawing further criticism.

As per the publication, the 24-time Grammy winner claimed that Black people lack financial control, stating, “Black people don’t control the Black dollar,” and went on to attack critics, using explicit language in his posts.

Furthermore, the rapper’s actions have drawn condemnation from organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which called his swastika shirt an “undeniable display of antisemitism.”

The ADL also pointed out that West had labeled the shirt “HH-01,” a phrase associated with “Heil Hitler," as per the outlet.