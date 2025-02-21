Meghan Markle faces huge 'risk' after major move

Meghan Markle has been warned that the duchess is faced with a huge "risk" following her latest major move on social media.

The warning has come from Renae Smith, a PR expert, ahead of Meghan’s Netflix series launch.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Renae Smith warned, "It’s not necessarily a bad strategy, but it depends on what she’s trying to achieve.

"As we’ve already outlined, the show isn’t designed for mass appeal—it’s for her fans and those curious enough to watch, whether out of admiration or fascination.”

The expert continued, "If the goal is to deepen engagement with those audiences, then frequent and candid posting can help reinforce that connection."

Smith warned Meghan that such frequent activity on social media could produce a negative reaction for her.

She said: "If this is a shift toward positioning herself as a more relatable and open public figure, then the approach feels somewhat contradictory to the brand narrative she’s spent years crafting."

Renae Smith added, "The risk here is overexposure. Meghan has spent years trying to balance the narrative that she values privacy while also maintaining public interest in her brand.

"A sudden surge of posts, particularly ones tied to personal or emotional moments, can feed into the existing criticism that she really craves attention—but only on her own terms and in her own way, which has come at the detriment of the Royal Family etc."