Kim Kardashian dishes on her plan of becoming the next 'momager'

Kim Kardashian dishes on her plan of becoming momager

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her plan of becoming a momager.

In a latest episode of The Kardashian, the SKIMS owner candidly talked about challenges she faced while trying to maintain balance between her personal and professional life.

While on call with her sister, Khloe Kardashian ,Kim said, “Guess what? This momager is not taking 10 percent.”

The mother-of-four shared her concern related to her oldest daughter, North’s, performance on Lion King song I Just Can’t Wait To Be King at Hollywood Bowl 30th, Kim continued, “I just can’t decide.”

“You just want to make sure that you can set her up for success,” Khloe advised her. “because the world is just like mean.”

During a confessional session the 44-year-old socialite shared, “I’m really torn on if I should let her do this or not."

"North is very comfortable performing, but she’s not a singer. She raps, and she’s been on the stage with her dad."

“But as a mom, especially putting her child on a platform for a lot of opinions, it’s something to really, really, really think about.”

“Every day that she is busy doing something is a day that I can’t work, because she’s not doing anything without me being right there the whole time,” Kim added.

Before concluding, the American media personality said, “I wasn’t planning on being a momager for like another 10 years!”

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married from 2014 to 2022 and share four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.