Prince Harry dealt major blow in shock visa row decision

Prince Harry has been dealt a major blow in his ongoing US visa row as lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have decided to release some documents relating to his visa application.

Harry’s visa row began after he published his memoir Spare and revealed that he had used drugs like cocaine and marijuana in the past.

This led the conservative think-tank Heritage Foundation to demand that his visa application be made public so the people could determine whether he was truthful in the application about his drug use since such confessions can often be the reason a person is denied a visa to the U.S.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the DHS attorneys have said that three documents can be unsealed but with redactions to protect the Duke of Sussex’s privacy. This will reveal if the father-of-two was straightforward about the drug use in his application.

This comes after Judge Carl Nichols declared that he wanted "maximum disclosure as long as it doesn't violate privacy" and asked the US government to state which documents could be made public on February 20.