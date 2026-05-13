Donald Gibb cause of death: 'Revenge of the Nerds' actor's son speaks out

Gibb's death was preceded by the death of his costar Robert Carradine

Revenge of the Nerds star Donald Gibb has passed away at the age of 71.

The actor, best known for playing the loveable frat bully “Ogre” in the ‘80s comedy franchise, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, in his Texas home, according to TMZ.

His son Travis told the outlet that the actor had been battling ongoing health issues, though he did not specify their nature. His official cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

In a statement, Travis said his father “loved the Lord and his family, friends and fans with all his heart” and asked for prayers and privacy as the family grieves.

Donald Gibb Movies and TV Shows

Donald’s death comes just three months after the passing of his Revenge of the Nerds co-star Robert Carradine, making it a heartbreaking year for fans of the cult classic.

The actor will forever be remembered for his larger-than-life portrayal of Ogre, the intimidating Alpha Beta fraternity brother who became one of the most memorable characters in the 1984 comedy and its sequels.

Gibb built a varied career beyond the franchise as well. He appeared in Bloodsport, Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite, Hancock, Jocks, and Amazon Women on the Moon, while also starring in the HBO sports comedy series 1st & Ten.

Before stepping into Hollywood, Gibb briefly pursued professional football and spent time with the San Diego Chargers.