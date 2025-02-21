Meghan Markle’s celebrity pal clarifies 'misconception' about Duchess

Meghan Markle’s pal Mindy Kaling has once again taken to praising the Duchess.

In a new interview with TIME magazine, Kaling cleared a “misconception” about Meghan, saying, “I think a misconception about Meghan is that she’s in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness.”

Kaling added, “She really is a down-to-earth person who knows a lot of fun tricks to make entertaining and cooking easier.”

The Office star joined the Duchess of Sussex in her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan where Meghan cooked for her. The show features Meghan cooking and gardening with pals and includes appearances from other celebrities as well.

“I was on maternity leave with my daughter in March and April, and Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends,” Kaling told the publication.

“Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me? I wanted to get taken care of in that moment of my life. That was a fun maternity leave field trip,” she added.

The Never Have I Ever creator gushed: “And I left with a basket of fresh produce and homemade jam and hot sauce because she knew I loved hot sauce. She’s a very generous woman who knew I needed a break.”

Mindly Kaling also praised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s cooking skills in January.