Prince William feels outraged over criticism of Kate Middleton

Prince William is furious over the criticism directed at Kate Middleton after a report claimed she wants public’s attention on important causes rather than her outfits.

The report was later debunked by a Kensington Palace’s spokesperson comments as they clarified that the remarks were their own and not directly from Kate.

Now, a source has revealed that Prince William is particularly upset with the backlash Kate has been receiving as he believes it is unfair for the Princess of Wales to face scrutiny after a brutal year marred by cancer diagnosis.

“The fact that it’s even being turned into an issue is just outrageous, in a lot of people’s view,” an insider told In Touch Weekly.

They added, “William is especially incensed, he can’t believe after all she’s been through over the past year that anyone would dare try and make her feel bad, or like she’s made some sort of protocol mistake.”

The source went on to say, “There’s literally no one in the family that’s more aware of protocol and always follows it to the letter.”

“Not only that, but this is all coming to the fore because of a desire to have more focus on the charity work she’s doing, so it speaks pretty poorly of the people that are questioning this, it’s very disheartening and Kate’s got full approval to just ignore the fuss and do as she pleases going forward.

“If she wants to share details on what she’s wearing it’s her prerogative, full stop.”