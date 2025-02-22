 
Justin Bieber solo appearance spark concerns amid split rumors with Hailey Bieber

Web Desk
February 22, 2025

Justin Bieber was seen in West Hollywood on Friday night without his wife, Hailey Bieber, as speculation about their marriage continues to grow.

The 30-year-old singer’s solo outing follows recent sightings in New York City, where he appeared disheveled and exhausted. 

According to Daily Mail, Justin has been struggling with motivation, even for music, canceling studio sessions and withdrawing from his usual routine. 

Reports also suggest he has lost weight and no longer maintains his fitness regimen.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber is reportedly “deeply concerned” about her husband’s state but feels helpless, as both have distanced themselves from their respective families. 

As per the publication, Justin’s behavior is increasingly unpredictable, with him being called a “loose cannon.”

Despite these concerns, Bieber appeared unfazed while visiting Barney’s Beanery with friends. 

Wearing dark sunglasses and a layered, mismatched outfit, he kept a low profile and remained slightly distanced from the group.

Furthermore, the couple has not publicly addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship or Justin’s well-being.

