Sydney Sweeney postpones wedding plans

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino’s wedding has been postponed, three years after the couple got engaged.

The 41-year-old restaurateur and the 27-year-old were reportedly ready to get married in May, however all preparations have gone on halt, as per TMZ.

Reasons behind the hiatus are not clear however the sources have confirmed to the outlet that the wedding was moved forward due to Sweeney and Davino’s busy schedule.

The two, who got engaged in 2022 and even faced romance rumors between Sweeney and her Anyone but You co-star Glen Powell, were last seen together in January.

Last year, in a conversation with ET, the Madame Web star noted that she was too busy to plan a wedding, saying, “I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it.”

In recent updates, Sweeney uploaded a carousel of pictures, featuring her jetskiing, hanging out with friends, singing karaoke and attending a Roaring Twenties-themed party, with the caption, “The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite.”