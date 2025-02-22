Meghan Markle lures Kate Middleton's admirers to follow her

A popular account dedicated to Kate Middleton is prominent among those who are following Meghan Markle, a former US actress and the wife of Prince Harry, on Instagram.

Followed by thousands of people including royal photographer Samir Hussein and journalist Emily Nash, the account is named "What Kate Wore".

Interestingly, the last post shared on the account is an announcement regarding the arrival of their daughter in 2021 but Meghan Markle returned to Instagram on January 1, 2025.

While it's common for celebrities to have public accounts for fans and private accounts for friends, there's no proof that the above mentioned account is linked to Kate Middleton or any other royal.

Kourtney Kardashian once said that there's more going on behind the scenes than fans see.

The account may not have any link to the royal family but it speaks volumes of how Kate Middleton's admirers see in Meghan Markle a royal compotator.

Since their departure from the UK, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not publicly criticized Kate Middleton.

While there have been reports of tension and differences between the two couples, Harry and Meghan have maintained a level of respect in their public statements.

In her Oprah Interview, Meghan also avoided from mentioning a reported incident where Kate allegedly made her cry during a disagreement over flower girl dresses for Princess Charlotte, but she also expressed her respect for Kate and her desire to move forward.