Photo: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster face challenges in due to Deborra Lee: Source

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s romance is currently facing challenges by fans of Deborra Lee.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, Sutton Foster is growing anxious about her future with the Deadpool vs Wolverine star.

"The pressure is starting to get to her these days,” revealed a spy.

They explained that since Hugh is busy with his work engagements Sutton has been feeling insecure.

The source addressed, “Especially with Jackman filming in Northern Ireland for his upcoming project The Death Of Robin Hood.”

"She is feeling the pressure of being in the public eye the whole time and there is a lot of negative noise coming from Hugh's estranged wife's camp,” the tipster tattled about Hugh’s former wife Deborra Lee.

In conclusion, the spy maintained, “She and Hugh are completely in love, but their relationship has come with so many problems."

This report comes after a different source from Us Weekly confirmed that the pair is happy with each other as their relationship is “lighthearted, joyful and a balance of playfulness and genuine admiration.”