Meghan Markle reveals how she's instilling compassion in her children

Meghan Markle wants her kids to grow up with strong values of kindness and charity

February 23, 2025

Meghan Markle is making sure her children are following in her footsteps.

The Duchess of Sussex, who shares two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Prince Harry, wants her kids to grow up with strong values of kindness and charity.

In an interview with The Cut for The New York Times, Allison P. Davis went on a ride with Meghan Markle to pick Prince Archie from school.

“If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man,” the author said.

She went on to add, “At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.”

“They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars,” Allison added.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s commitment to helping others was evident last month when they volunteered for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles.

