Photo: Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead to announce marriage soon: Source

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are reportedly tying the knot very soon.

As per the newest findings of Life & Style, the pair has been private about their loved life, but marriage is pretty much on their cards.

“Renee is almost militant about her privacy, she loves working on films and doesn’t mind doing the press that’s involved, but when it comes to her personal life she doesn’t want headlines,” the source saif of the 55-year-old star.

“That’s a big reason she and Ant are going out of their way to keep their plans hush hush, but it’s known among their friends and family that marriage is very much on the table,” they continued.

Speaking of the 45-year-old partner, the insider said of Ant that he “wants to make Renée his wife and she’s totally head over heels.”

“It’s just a matter of time before they pull the trigger,” the source noted and concluded, “They haven’t announced an engagement, but they wouldn’t. She’s way too private to want to draw the attention.”