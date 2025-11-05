Inside Sophie Turner, Chris Martin's 'very new' romance

 
November 05, 2025

Chris Martin and Sophie Turner are reportedly seeing each other and reportedly their chemistry is undeniable.

As per the latest report by Us Weekly, the pair “definitely have a romantic pull towards each other.”

“They have gone out on a few dates in London,” an insider told the outlet.

“It is still very new, but they have a lot of chemistry, and there’s a definite spark between them.”

Fans will recall that Martin recently ended his years-long relationship with actress Dakota Johnson, while Turner split from Peregrine Pearson earlier this year.

According to sources, the Game of Thrones alum and the Coldplay frontman first “met years ago in passing” through mutual friends in the music industry during her marriage to Joe Jonas.

Their shared passions have reportedly brought them closer. 

“They have a lot in common, and Chris is definitely her type,” the insider revealed. 

“They have bonded over being British and their love for music,” the source concluded.

