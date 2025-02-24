Meghan Markle has rightfully ‘taken her own medicine' says staff

Royal aide, who became the centre of attention during Meghan Markle bullying scandal says whatever happened was for the best.



Knauff, whose email to the Palace about Meghan’s conduct towards staff was leaked in 2021, said that was a tough time for him.

Speaking about Meghan’s treatment towards employees the time, Mr Knauf said: "I think it, it's tough, but it's probably quite good.

"You know someone who has been helping other people through how to deal with the public eye. You probably had to take your own medicine sometimes."

He added to Australia Today: "You can't choose just to take the fun stuff in any job. And that applies to the Prince and Princess as well as everyone else working for them. So I wouldn't change anything."