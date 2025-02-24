Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

 
Sarah Ferguson also held a crucial meeting with Dr Tessy Ojo

February 24, 2025

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has paid touching tribute to Princess Diana after holding a crucial meeting with Dr Tessy Ojo, the Chief Executive of The Diana Award.

Sharing a photo with Dr Tessy Ojo on Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said, “Had a very special meeting with Dr @TessyOjo this week, discussing the incredible work of The @DianaAward in supporting and empowering young people across the world.”

Sarah Ferguson also discussed how she can help to ensure that this vital work continues.

Paying tribute to Princess Diana, the Duchess of York added, “As a much loved sister-in-law and dear friend, Diana’s unwavering commitment and dedication to young people was truly inspiring and it was deeply moving to see her legacy of compassion and kindness carried forward through the remarkable work of The Diana Award.”

“I really am honoured to continue supporting their efforts in her name,” she went on saying.


