Benny Blanco says even Selena Gomez ‘can't believe' how he handles online hate

Benny Blanco opened up about the scrutiny he faces as Selena Gomez’s partner, and why his reaction to the criticism surprises even her.

On his Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the producer sat down with actor Barry Keoghan to discuss the harsh comments they’ve both received about their looks while dating high profile stars.

Keoghan, who previously dated Sabrina Carpenter, admitted, “There is a lot of hatred about me for just looking like this.”

Blanco responded by sharing that he’s often labeled “ugly” online, recalling a viral post that grouped him with Keoghan, Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce, and Ariana Grande’s partner Ethan Slater.

“It’s like, ‘Which one of these ugly bastards would you want to date?’” Blanco said. “And then they’re like, ‘Their girlfriends.’”

Despite the negativity, Blanco insisted he’s unfazed.

“[I’m] not a comments guy,” he explained. “When I do [see them]… [it’s] because they [my friends] know I have like the thickest skin.”

He revealed that Gomez herself is more affected by the remarks than he is.

“Selena will come to me, and she’ll be like, ‘I can’t believe how well you can [cope],’” Blanco said.

He revealed Justin Bieber’s ex’ll see things and want to write back in the comments.

Blanco credited his resilience to years of working behind the scenes in music before becoming famous in his own right.

“I became really big in a certain field when I was 17, 18 years old... I didn’t become famous until 2020. So it’s only been like six years for me…. I got famous and then I was like, I don’t like this.”