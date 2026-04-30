Brie Larson ‘loves' Japanese McDonalds

Brie Larson has given fans an enthusiastic tour of Japan's spring McDonald's menu, and came away thoroughly impressed, with one item earning her highest possible rating.

The actress, 36, shared the food haul on Tuesday, 28 April, via the Instagram account for her cookbook Party People, filming herself in a dressing room as she worked her way through a selection of seasonal Japanese McDonald's items while getting ready.

First up was the Teritama burger, a teriyaki, egg, cheese and lettuce creation that Larson bit into on camera with clear scepticism that quickly gave way to delight.

"It's actually extremely good, wow," she said, awarding it nine out of ten on her "Party People punch bowls" rating system.

The Shaka Shaka chicken came next, which she described as looking like "a fried chicken patty situation."

She poured a packet of cheddar cheese powder into the bag, gave it a shake and took a bite.

"It's like magic… sweet and salty. It doesn't taste like cheddar," she said, giving it seven and a half punch bowls.

Her pizza-flavoured powder fries earned an eight and a half, with Larson joking about the interactive element of shaking the bag yourself.

"Now they could have done this for you, but they know you want the enjoyment."

The standout, however, was the Sakuramochi strawberry pie.

"Gosh, the packaging is so thoughtful," she said before tasting it. "Wow… this is so good, okay, she's a 10." Full marks.

Larson released her cookbook Party People with co-author Courtney McBroom in October 2025, and has already indicated that at least two more books are in the works.

"We already have, I'd say solidly two books already figured out," she told PEOPLE at the time.