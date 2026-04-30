Steven Spielberg to produce ‘Casper' live action series for Disney+

Casper the Friendly Ghost is floating back to screens in a new live action series for Disney+, with Steven Spielberg attached as executive producer.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the project, which will be helmed by Goosebumps producers Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston.

The duo will serve as writers, executive producers, and Letterman will direct.

Universal Content Productions (UCP), a division of Universal Studio Group, is also onboard.

The series is described as a “modern update” of the beloved character, with early reports suggesting a darker edge in the vein of Netflix’s Wednesday.

Casper first appeared in animated shorts between 1945 and 1959 before becoming a Harvey Comics staple.

He later starred in multiple animated series and Brad Silberling’s 1995 film Casper, which featured Christina Ricci as Kat Harvey and Bill Pullman as her father, alongside Malachi Pearson voicing the titular ghost.

The film became a box office hit and remains a nostalgic favorite for ’90s audiences.

Spielberg, who executive produced the 1995 movie, was instrumental in shaping its pop culture humor and meta references.

The new series is expected to build on that legacy while reintroducing Casper to a new generation.

Casting details have not yet been announced, though fans are already speculating about potential returns from Ricci or Devon Sawa, who briefly appeared as Casper’s human form in the original film.